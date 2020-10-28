Century Aluminum (CENX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.98. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CENX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In related news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $115,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,596. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.