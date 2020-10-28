Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of CCS stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. Century Communities has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $3,606,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Century Communities by 291.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 218,069 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 203,867 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 11.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,503,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after buying an additional 149,431 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $4,567,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,081,000 after acquiring an additional 89,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.