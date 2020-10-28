Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Down 6.2%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.95. 1,865,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,803,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 21,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $148,752.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,909. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cerus by 25.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerus by 378.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

