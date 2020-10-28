Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $89.83 and last traded at $86.81, with a volume of 35542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.76.

The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $2,302,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,408,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $733,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,996.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,043 shares of company stock valued at $14,155,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter worth $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,998,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 133.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 767,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,604,000 after purchasing an additional 439,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 86.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,460,000 after purchasing an additional 355,088 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,703.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

