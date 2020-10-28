Chemed (CHE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CHE stock opened at $484.26 on Wednesday. Chemed has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $528.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
