Chemed (CHE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $484.26 on Wednesday. Chemed has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $528.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $1,062,220.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,380,087.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,143 shares of company stock worth $6,065,341 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

