CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.76

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company offers corporate and personal loans and deposits; and securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

