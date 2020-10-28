China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.18

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

China Railway Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

