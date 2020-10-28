Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE CD opened at $13.53 on Monday. Chindata Group has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $16.76.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chindata Group stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 237,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Chindata Group accounts for 1.2% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Chindata Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.