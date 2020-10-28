Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $10.77 Per Share (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $10.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.89 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,297.14.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,310.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,282.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,110.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

