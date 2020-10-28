Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,475.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.38 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,075.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,297.14.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,310.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.72, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,282.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,110.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $15,648,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.