Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

CHD stock opened at $92.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.70. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

