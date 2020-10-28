Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Short Interest Up 967.2% in October

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 967.2% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 754,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:CCX opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $11.99.
About Churchill Capital Corp II
Read More: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.