Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Down 7.1%

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $26.05. 1,919,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,235,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 38.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.