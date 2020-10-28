Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVO. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Mission Produce stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

