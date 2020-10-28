Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT Raised to $17.50 at Piper Sandler

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $232.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.89. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

