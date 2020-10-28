CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 8.3%

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares were down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 1,536,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,007,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark Inc will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $6,691,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

