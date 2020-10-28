Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Down 5.8%

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 4,576,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 5,659,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,800.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,074,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,292.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 441.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 626,696 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

