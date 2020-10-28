Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Coca-Cola in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $49.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,514. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

