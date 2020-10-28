CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,244.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $10,244.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00085875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00229843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.01281957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00122770 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.