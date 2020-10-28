Columbia Banking System (COLB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.