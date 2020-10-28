Comparing High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC) & BankFinancial (OTCMKTS:BFIN)

High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC) and BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

High Country Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. BankFinancial pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

High Country Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankFinancial has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares High Country Bancorp and BankFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Country Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BankFinancial 18.34% 6.97% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for High Country Bancorp and BankFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Country Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankFinancial 0 1 0 0 2.00

BankFinancial has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.68%. Given BankFinancial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BankFinancial is more favorable than High Country Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of BankFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of High Country Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of BankFinancial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares High Country Bancorp and BankFinancial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Country Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BankFinancial $71.58 million 1.56 $11.67 million $1.03 7.32

BankFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than High Country Bancorp.

Summary

BankFinancial beats High Country Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

High Country Bancorp Company Profile

High Country Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for High Country Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; and mortgage loans. The company offers credit and debit cards; and mobile banking, online, and merchant card services, as well as invests in notes receivables and real estate properties. It operates through main office in Salida, Colorado; and branch offices in Salida, Buena Vista, and Canon City, Colorado High Country Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Salida, Colorado.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. The company also provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment, other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. As of April 21, 2020, the company operated 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

