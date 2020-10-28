Comparing New Gold (NGD) & Its Peers

New Gold (NYSE: NGD) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare New Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold -17.00% -5.94% -2.30% New Gold Competitors -68.64% 0.73% -0.90%

This is a summary of current ratings for New Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 1 1 0 0 1.50 New Gold Competitors 650 1860 1954 105 2.33

New Gold currently has a consensus target price of $1.88, suggesting a potential downside of 13.59%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 31.48%. Given New Gold’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Gold and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $630.60 million -$73.50 million -27.13 New Gold Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -16.84

New Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than New Gold. New Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

New Gold has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold’s rivals have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Gold rivals beat New Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds 100% interests in the Blackwater gold-silver project located in British Columbia, Canada; and operates the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in Mexico. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

