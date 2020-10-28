comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of comScore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.39) per share for the year.

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.61) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in comScore by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 583,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 158,932 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 511.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 153,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

