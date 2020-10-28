Comstock Resources (CRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRK. ValuEngine upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

