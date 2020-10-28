ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE:COP opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.