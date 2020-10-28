Consolidated Communications (CNSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Shares of CNSL opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

