Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Up 301.8% in October

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 301.8% from the September 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Continental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTTAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

