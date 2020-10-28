Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Up 301.8% in October

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 301.8% from the September 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.63.
Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Continental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Continental Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
