Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Down 6.7%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.95. 2,641,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,852,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLR. Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 769,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,101,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 400.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,098,000 after buying an additional 2,743,571 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 141,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

