Contrasting Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) & Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:RIGL)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health -3.63% 4.68% 3.05% Rigel Pharmaceuticals -23.16% -37.85% -17.11%

Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health $3.07 billion 4.10 $67.90 million $1.06 29.76 Rigel Pharmaceuticals $59.29 million 7.04 -$66.89 million ($0.40) -6.18

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Rigel Pharmaceuticals. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elanco Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elanco Animal Health and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health 1 3 7 0 2.55 Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.67%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 203.64%. Given Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rigel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and food animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations in approximately 90 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has a research and development collaboration with AgBiome, Inc. to develop nutritional health products for swine; and strategic alliance with the Purdue University and Purdue Research Foundation. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia. It also develops Fostamatinib that is in phase III clinical trials for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; R835, an oral interleukin receptor associated kinase 1/4 inhibitor, which is in phase I clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and R552, a receptor-interacting protein kinase Inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has research and license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of AXL inhibitors in oncology; and Daiichi Sankyo to develop murine double minute 2 inhibitors for solid and hematological malignancies, as well as license and supply agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Fostamatinib. Tavalisse. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.