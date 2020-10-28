Contrasting GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) & Ballantyne Strong (NASDAQ:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ballantyne Strong and GoPro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballantyne Strong -12.43% -27.58% -11.72% GoPro -10.24% -38.72% -9.83%

Ballantyne Strong has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoPro has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Ballantyne Strong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of GoPro shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Ballantyne Strong shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of GoPro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ballantyne Strong and GoPro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballantyne Strong $62.55 million 0.38 -$10.10 million N/A N/A GoPro $1.19 billion 0.85 -$14.64 million $0.02 320.50

Ballantyne Strong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoPro.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ballantyne Strong and GoPro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballantyne Strong 0 0 0 0 N/A GoPro 2 2 1 0 1.80

GoPro has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential downside of 28.63%. Given GoPro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoPro is more favorable than Ballantyne Strong.

Summary

GoPro beats Ballantyne Strong on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events. It also provides digital projection equipment installations and after-sale maintenance and network support services to the entertainment industry. In addition, this segment distributes projectors, servers, audio systems, and other third-party products, including library management systems, lenses, and lamps. The company sells screen systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators; and provides technical services directly to theater owners and other entertainment-related markets, and through dealers or value added reseller networks. The Convergent segment delivers digital signage solutions and related services primarily to retail, banking, healthcare, and Digital-Out-Of-Home advertising network operators. Its Digital Signage as a Service platform provides an end-to-end solution, including hardware, software, content development and distribution, network monitoring, support, and field maintenance services. The Strong Outdoor segment provides outdoor advertising and marketing to advertising agencies and corporate accounts, primarily in New York City. It offers out-of-home advertising services on taxicabs; and sells advertising to corporate media buyers and advertising agencies for display on vinyl printed signs. Ballantyne Strong, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps; and colored camera sleeves, spare batteries, dive filters, and charging accessories and cables. GoPro, Inc. markets and sells its products through retailers and distributors, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

