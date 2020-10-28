Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) shares were down 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 589,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 644,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $965.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 313,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

