Counos Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20,044.00 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $86.44 million and approximately $20,044.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00043583 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog . Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io

Counos Coin Coin Trading

Counos Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.