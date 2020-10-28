Covanta (CVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Covanta to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.27 million. On average, analysts expect Covanta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Covanta alerts:

NYSE:CVA opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Covanta has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 457.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.