Craig Hallum Downgrades Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Hold

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $941.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 5,262.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 9.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

