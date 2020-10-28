Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to Neutral

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVE. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

