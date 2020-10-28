Credit Suisse Group Increases Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target to $38.00

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

NASDAQ NOVA opened at $26.25 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $174,454,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $53,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,863,998 shares of company stock worth $382,530,367 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,904,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 616,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 640,692 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 306.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 837,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 631,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 673,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 202,071 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

