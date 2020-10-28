Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

