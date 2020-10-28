Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.00 million.

CPG stock opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.96. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $884.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.50.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

