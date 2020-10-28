Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $57.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CL King cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 477,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.