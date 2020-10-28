Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of CROX opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 164.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 477,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Crocs by 152.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 151,035 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Crocs by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

