CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $133.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $3,328,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $161,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,210,326 shares of company stock worth $152,497,442 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

