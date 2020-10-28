Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CYRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cryoport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cryoport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 14.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.