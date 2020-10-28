CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a growth of 429.4% from the September 30th total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 791,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CVV stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.63%.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

