CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 6.3%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.21. 555,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 836,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.40.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 330.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 94.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 625.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.