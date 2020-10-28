CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

