CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Investment analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $25.15 on Monday. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 million, a PE ratio of 83.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 86,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CyberOptics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CyberOptics by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

