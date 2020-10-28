CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 971,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,706,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

The stock has a market cap of $608.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

