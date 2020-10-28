CymaBay Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,407 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,352% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

