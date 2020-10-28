DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
AVO stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03.
About Mission Produce
Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
