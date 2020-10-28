DA Davidson Weighs in on Cambridge Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 16.43%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $63.14 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $437.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

